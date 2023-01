To the Editor:

I have lived in The Villages for over 22 years and this is the first time I’ve heard of people not liking grandchildren visiting. All of us have had grandchildren visit in my area, I never heard a complaint. I think the complaints may be from the dancers at the squares. The little ones running around could cause an older person to fall and get hurt or the child could also get hurt. My husband and I have loved living here and I hope you do, too.

Joan Westcott

Village of Glenbrook