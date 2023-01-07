66.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 7, 2023
Commissioner Hannan’s actions will ultimately show where his loyalties lie

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If I was mistaken as apparently I was about where Mr. Hannan was seated during the Town Commissioner’s meeting in December, my sincerest apologies.
Frankly, Mr. Hannan’s open comments about development and his rigid views in favor of developers over the rights of property owners have not changed my mind that we can not have him seated in our case. We have also learned that developers have the opportunity to directly contact our own Town Commissioners, they can meet with them, they are given their phone numbers and addresses. Tell me how we as residents can trust that they are voting in our best interests when developers have the ability to directly communicate with them. Why would a developer feel the need to do that if not to gain favor with them? Why is that allowed? The appearance of impropriety is enough for me to say something must change. I hope everyone watches what happens on Edwards Road because it will tell us all who we can trust in the upcoming 2023 Town Commissioners elections and I for one will be voting!

Joyce Weber
Lady Lake

 

