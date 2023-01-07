66.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 7, 2023
type here...

Gray Denham to perform in ‘coffee house’ concert at local church

By Staff Report

Fans of folk music and soft rock are invited to a “coffee house” concert by the musical group Gray Denham at 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, at Tri-County Unitarian Universalists church, SE 135th St. in Summerfield. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $10 or online in advance for $11 through PayPal at triuu.org.

Tom Gray and Barry Denham
Tom Gray and Barry Denham

Tom Gray and Barry Denham met four years ago at an open mic event and decided to blend their solo acts and perform together. Their skilled guitar playing and tight vocal harmonies will be supplemented by Tom Porter on the cello and Bryan Seith on the violin.

“Gray Denham will perform our favorite folk and soft rock songs from the late 60s through the early 90s at the Purple Grotto, the name we’ve given to our coffee house,” said Erin Woodsome of Tri-UU. “We’re having open seating at tables, and free coffee will be served. Snacks and other drinks will be available for purchase,” Woodsome added.

For more information, write to [email protected].

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I hated e-bikes – until I got one!

A Village of Dunedin confesses that he was an e-bike hater - until he got one! He explains the benefits of his e-bike in a Letter to the Editor.

Commissioner Hannan’s actions will ultimately show where his loyalties lie

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about Commissioner Paul Hannan and the Edwards Road issue.

The Villages Priority membership up 60 percent

A Village of Gilchrist resident believes the 60 percent increase in the priority golf membership can be blamed on greed. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Proud Boys at The Square

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reports seeing strange activity at a town square and fears it was the activity of the Proud Boys.

When did Villagers start having a problem with grandchildren?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident says people in her neighborhood have always enjoyed seeing visiting grandchildren. So when did things change?

Photos