Gray Denham to perform in ‘coffee house’ concert at local church

Fans of folk music and soft rock are invited to a “coffee house” concert by the musical group Gray Denham at 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, at Tri-County Unitarian Universalists church, SE 135th St. in Summerfield. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $10 or online in advance for $11 through PayPal at triuu.org.

Tom Gray and Barry Denham met four years ago at an open mic event and decided to blend their solo acts and perform together. Their skilled guitar playing and tight vocal harmonies will be supplemented by Tom Porter on the cello and Bryan Seith on the violin.

“Gray Denham will perform our favorite folk and soft rock songs from the late 60s through the early 90s at the Purple Grotto, the name we’ve given to our coffee house,” said Erin Woodsome of Tri-UU. “We’re having open seating at tables, and free coffee will be served. Snacks and other drinks will be available for purchase,” Woodsome added.

For more information, write to [email protected].