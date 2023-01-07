Lake Miona sports pool will be closed on Monday

The Lake Miona Recreation Center sports pool will be closed for trellis replacement on Monday, Jan. 9.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Lake Miona Recreation Center at (352) 430-2950.
The Lake Miona Recreation Center sports pool will be closed for trellis replacement on Monday, Jan. 9.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Lake Miona Recreation Center at (352) 430-2950.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.