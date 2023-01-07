66.3 F
Saturday, January 7, 2023
Lake Miona sports pool will be closed on Monday

By Staff Report

The Lake Miona Recreation Center sports pool will be closed for trellis replacement on Monday, Jan. 9.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Lake Miona Recreation Center at (352) 430-2950.

Photos