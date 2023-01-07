66.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 7, 2023
Overblown egos are the problem in the U.S. House

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Republicans have finally gotten a majority in the U.S. Congress and as usual do not know how to utilize that majority. I don’t agree with a lot of progressive policies, but I have to admit that they have a way of getting themselves in a position to get to work on their policies, very quickly.
The GOP is several days into having control of the House, but can’t get to work, because of about 20 renegades. (Matt Gaetz is among them.) I don’t know much about Gaetz, but with his help, we will probably lose the House in two years. If the 20 renegades manage to disrupt the chances we have to get our country back on the right track, it’s time for us to unite and replace them with people who care more about us than their overblown egos.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

