Suspect tracked down in holiday brawl that sent man to The Villages hospital

By Staff Report
An alleged attacker has been tracked down in a holiday brawl that sent an injured man to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Robert Anthony Della Flora Jr., 46, of Summerfield, was arrested Thursday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with a felony county of aggravated battery.

Della Flora, who runs Robert’s Handy Services, had been hosting a family gathering in December at his home at 1063 SE 145th St., according to an arrest report. The report noted that those who gathered for the party had been “drinking.”

Della Flora “brandished a revolver” and began beating another man in the head with the gun, according to statements provided by Della Flora’s wife and daughter. The man suffered injuries and was placed in the back seat of Della Flora’s wife’s vehicle. Apparently enraged, Della Flora smashed the rear driver’s window, trying to get at the man he had attacked.

The man was taken to his apartment at The Parker at East Village Apartments in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake. He had suffered “multiple serious lacerations” to the head and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was called. The man was taken to the hospital and the investigation was turned over to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, because the attack had occurred in its jurisdiction.

The arrest report noted that the man required several staples and stitches to treat the wounds to his head.

A criminal history check revealed that Della Flora had been convicted of battery in 2006 in Toledo, Ohio.

Della Flora was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.

