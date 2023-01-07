67.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 7, 2023
The Villages retains title as No. 1 master-planned community in nation

By Staff Report

The Villages has retained its title as the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States.

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown had 3,923 sales in 2022, a 2 percent decline from the record pace set in 2021.

The numbers come from real estate consulting firm RCLCO, which has released the results of its semi-annual survey of the top-selling master-planned communities of 2022. RCLCO’s ranking is based on total new home sales as reported by each individual community, and establishes updated rankings from the mid-year report. RCLCO has been performing these extensive surveys of the nation’s MPCs for almost three decades, which have become an industry standard for monitoring the overall health of the housing market.

New home sales among the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities declined by 20 percent in 2022 compared to the pace set by 2021’s top communities. Rising interest rates and affordability issues, particularly in the second half of the year, have had a significant impact on visitor traffic and new sales.

Sarasota’s Lakewood Ranch claimed the number two spot overall, and is the top-selling multi-generational community in the country, with 1,846 sales.

