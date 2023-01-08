Increase in scams prompts offering of information seminars by Wildwood police

An increase in scams is prompting the Wildwood Police Department to offer three informational seminars to area residents.

The seminars will be offered on:

• Jan. 18 at the Wildwood Community Center on Powell Road

• Jan. 25 at Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages

• Feb. 1 at the Lady Lake Library

Each presentation is set for 10 a.m. with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided.

Pre-registration, for the in-person seminars and by Zoom, is required and may be made by calling (407) 342-8821.

“Our community has seen an increase in scammers attempting to defraud citizens of their money. In order to combat this issue, we are offering a free seminar to educate our citizens on how to identify a scammer and prevent yourself from being a victim of these crimes,” the Wildwood Police Department said in announcing the seminars.

For more details, visit https://wildwoodpolice-fl.gov/community-outreach/