The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction misery will continue into 2024.

The widening project has caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage.

The latest timetable from FDOT has indicated the work on this portion of the roadway should wrap up in January 2024.

The project remains haunted by the death of 27-year-old John Joseph Terranova of Leesburg who was buried alive after a retaining wall caved in on him Feb. 2 at the site of the bridge over County Road 25.

In addition, a woman was airlifted from the scene of an accident after a teen driver admitted he had been distracted by his GPS and set off a chain-reaction crash in the construction zone.

In April, two teens were killed in an early morning crash in the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone.