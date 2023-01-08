Village of Caroline adult pool will be refurbished

The Village of Caroline adult pool will be closed for refurbishment Friday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 17.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Coconut Cove Recreation Center at (352) 750-5870.
