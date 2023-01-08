We need amenities first then houses

To the Editor:

We moved into Marsh Bend in 2020. Since then over 6,000 homes have been built with many more going up every day. Since then one championship course has been built and one par 3 course that is the size of a postage stamp. Two more championship courses are slated to be built. When are more executives courses south of 44 going to be built to accommodate all the new housing? Time for the Developer to go back to the way things were being built, amenities first then houses.

Christine Blahut

Village of Marsh Bend