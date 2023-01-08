74.1 F
Work at Hacienda Hills disrupts ‘regular’ mail collection for many residents

By Staff Report

Work at Hacienda Hills has disrupted “regular” mail collection for many residents.

This past week, demolition work began in earnest in the area surrounding the former site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club which was torn down in 2020. The Villages will be building a new villa community and the work has necessitated the closure of the Hacienda Hills Postal Station, which will be reconstructed. For now, residents are picking up their mail at a nearby temporary trailer facility.

The hours for residents to retrieve their mail have been limited, and residents served by that postal facility do not have the freedom to retrieve their mail as elsewhere in The Villages.

“No other Villagers have restrictions like we who are forced to get our mail,” Eli Shapiro of the Village of Rio Ranchero.

Share your thoughts on the situation at [email protected]

