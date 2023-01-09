52.3 F
Monday, January 9, 2023
By Staff Report
Dorothy Tietz Toomey
Dorothy Tietz Toomey, age 90, of Summerfield FL, passed away peacefully on December 26 surrounded by her family after a short illness. She was known to her friends as Dolly.

She was survived by Vincent Jr (Corinne) of Elk Park NC and her 2 granddaughters, Shannon (Sean) Healy of Clover SC, and Kelly (Steven) Lewis of Rock Hill SC. She was a fun-loving great grandmother to Mia, Kylie and Addison Lewis.

She was survived by her brother Richard Tietz and sister Anne Tietz both of Toms River NJ.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Vincent Sr and grandson Michael Toomey.

Dolly enjoyed playing Bingo and Bonko with her friends. She was a caring, fun loving person who was quick to laugh and she will be missed.

The family thanks Hospice of Marion County for their support and care. Donations can be made to Hospice of Marion County in Dorothy’s name.

