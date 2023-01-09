Joseph Harvest

66.7 F
The Villages
Monday, January 9, 2023
By Staff Report
Dec. 21, 1926- Dec. 24, 2022

Died peacefully on December 24 surrounded by family, who celebrated his 96th birthday with him two days earlier.

Born, Slovan, PA, moved to Miami in 1940, resident of The Villages.

Proud WW II Navy Veteran, served as a radio aircraft gunner on the USS Saginaw Bay in the South Pacific. Proud graduate of the University of Miami and lifelong Hurricanes fan.

Made his profession as an insurance agent, working for many companies, and owning his own insurance agency.

Predeceased by son Bobby, wife Jeanne and wife Marfie.

Survived by daughters, Judi Harvest, Joanne Harvest Koren (Jay Koren), grandchildren Justin, Stephen (Jill), Jennifer (Sara) and great-grandchildren Lily and Adam.

He loved golf, scoring, numerous holes-in-one, football, playing cards, sharing stories, his many friends in Miami and The Villages, but most of all his family and his little dog Suki.

A celebration of life will be held on January 15 at 1:30 PM at Temple Shalom Of Central Florida, 13563 County Road 101, Oxford, FL. And a memorial service will take place on January 22 at 1pm at Temple Beth Am, 5950 N. Kendall Dr. Miami, FL.

