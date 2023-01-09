Man from Guatemala arrested on DUI charge at Havana Country Club

A man from Guatemala was arrested on a driving under the influence charge at Havana Country Club in The Villages.

Bayron Alexander Guzman-Camacho, 22, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a vehicle at 8:35 p.m. Sunday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy found he had “a strong odor of alcohol” and eyes were “glassy and bloodshot,” according to an arrest report. The Guatemalan native does not speak English and a Wildwood police officer who is bilingual was called to the scene to provide translation.

Guzman-Camacho struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .162 and .157 blood alcohol content. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.