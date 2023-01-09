74 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 9, 2023
type here...

PWAC won’t join AAC in exploring freeze in residents’ amenity fees

By Meta Minton

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has decided not to explore a freeze in residents’ amenity fees in partnership with Amenity Authority Committee.

PWAC members, who oversee amenities south of County Road 466, rejected the idea in a meeting Monday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

PWAC President Don Brozick said the amenity fees in The Villages are relatively low compared to amenity rates paid in other communities. He said it would be a mistake to potentially hold or lower rates at the cost of diminishing the high standards of amenities in The Villages.

PWAC member Dennis Hayes said all residents agreed to pay amenity fees when they purchased homes in The Villages. That included adjustments in line with the Consumer Price Index

“When residents bought in, they agreed to amenity fees changing by inflation. The difficulty is if we put a hold on it because of inflation, what happens next year?” Hayes asked.

Members of the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, have previously indicated they could not move forward with a rate freeze without the cooperation of PWAC.

The AAC will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The fees keep going up in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident points out that The Villages keeps raising the fees.

Response to letter about grandchildren

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is concerned about negative comments about grandchildren visiting The Villages.

Spanish Springs holiday tree has lost its luster

A Village of Rio Grande resident thinks the holiday tree at Spanish Springs Town Square lost some of its luster this year. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We need amenities first then houses

A Village of Marsh Bend resident is unhappy that plenty of houses are being built south of State Road 44, but what residents really need are executive golf courses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Connecticut golfer feeling priced out of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, an annual visitor from Connecticut explains why he is feeling priced out of The Villages.

Photos