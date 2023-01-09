Response to letter about grandchildren

To the Editor:

In response to the letter about someone wanting to move here, but were concerned because they have seen negative comments complaining about grandchildren visiting here.

The Villages provides family pools, camps for the kids, they are very much open and geared for your families to visit. Unfortunately you will always have a few people that are negative. Maybe they had a bad experience, or don’t have grandkids. Grandkids love to visit and everyone I know is very excited when they do. Don’t let one article speak for the majority. The negative articles give The Villages a bad name, when a very large number of people live here because they love it. We love it here. No complaints.

Penny Wright

Village of Springdale