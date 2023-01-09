Richard E. Brandt

Richard (Dick) E. Brandt, 82 of The Villages, FL, formerly of New Haven, IN passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with his family by his side.

Richard was born on November 23, 1940, to Dale and Alvina (Butler) Brandt in Decatur, IN. After graduating from Monmouth High School in 1958, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two years in Germany.

Shortly after leaving the Army, Richard met Carolyn Walters on a blind date. They were married in 1962 and recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Richard got a job at Uniroyal Goodrich as the plant was opening and worked there for 34 years.

Richard and Carolyn had two children, Eric and Kelli. He was a devoted father, husband and strong disciplinarian and when you heard his whistle, you’d better be home soon! He retired in 1995 and got a part-time job at Haffner Paint Store. Richard loved to golf with friends, ride his bike, work in his yard, go antiquing with Ron and tinker in his garage making cedar chests and bird feeders for his family and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Keith and Jerry. He is survived by his sister Shirley (Joe) Cowans, brothers Dale and Robert (Marilyn), his wife, children Eric (Brenda) Brandt, Kelli (Aaron) Hartsock and his beloved grandchildren Cole Brandt, Madison Hartsock, Tanner (Caitlyn) Brandt and Carter Hartsock.

The family will announce a Celebration of Life to be held in The Villages, FL at a later date.