Snowbird expresses gratitude for new walking path at Lake Miona

A snowbird thanked the Project Wide Advisory Committee for the addition of the new walking path at Lake Miona.

The Black Lake Walking Path opened late last year near the Lake Miona Recreation Center and offers a scenic walk.

Snowbird Duane Miller, who winters in the Village of Largo, at Monday’s PWAC meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center expressed his gratitude for the new path.

“I read all about it before I came down here,” Miller said, referring to the uproar over the cost for the trail, nicknamed the “million dollar mile” by one official. The pricetag topped out at about $840,000 and was paid for with amenity fees from residents of The Villages living south of County Road 466.

Miller said it was money well spent.

“I think it’s a valuable addition to The Villages. It’s spectacular. The surface is wonderful for a person like me who has had a broken foot,” Miller said.

He added that the exercise equipment near the Lake Miona Recreation Center has always been well used, but he estimated that the use of the equipment has increased fivefold thanks to the addition of the new trail.

PWAC member Peter Moeller, the original champion of the project, said all committee members should take pride in the new trail.

“However you were prior to this thing, we can all take credit for these final results,” Moeller said.

He noted he had walked the trail shortly before PWAC’s 8:30 a.m. meeting that same morning.

“I walked it this morning. If you walk it at 7:30 a.m. in the morning, it’s called the, ‘Good morning,’ path,” Moeller said.