Monday, January 9, 2023
Suspect with drugs apprehended in handicapped parking spot at Walmart

By Staff Report
Michael Peter Sondervan
A suspect with drugs was apprehended in a handicapped parking spot at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted a black Hyundai Sonata at about 11 p.m. Friday parked in the handicapped spot, according to an arrest report.

Michael Sondervan, 28, of Summerfield, was seated in a passenger seat and was slumped over. The Virginia native was found to be in possession of a syringe which was partially filled with methamphetamine, a jar containing marijuana and a vape pen which held TCH wax.

He was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood and when he was medically cleared he was booked on drug charges at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $4,000.

