Take 68% off this epic smartwatch that tracks your health and makes phone calls

As the new year begins and you set yourself up to succeed with great habits, it may feel a little daunting. It’s not that you can’t do what you’ve been dreaming of for yourself, but you might need an extra element of accountability to make sure everything sticks. Not all of us can have a personal trainer every morning telling us to keep jogging even when we want to stop, but we might have found the next best thing.

No, it’s not an Apple Watch. We can do a lot better with our money in 2023! Meet the Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch. It’s stellar for anyone who lives an active life, or maybe wants to make their life just a tad bit more active in the new year. For a very limited time, this versatile and affordable smartwatch is on sale for just $49.99, so don’t wait to invest in your new favorite accessory.

Apple Watch who? This watch is priced so perfectly that you might even want to buy them for others. One of the most stellar perks about this watch is that it makes it incredibly easy to take calls, so you can continue your professional life even on your morning walk!

There are also message and call alerts, weather, sleep monitoring, music/playback controls, stopwatch, multi-sport fitness tracking, health monitors, alarms and activities reminders, remote camera shutters, and much more. It’s also waterproof up to 1m of brief immersion, so it’s able to withstand all your extra sweaty workouts. Bring it on, 2023!

The Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch normally costs $159, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $49.99.

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

We hope you enjoy our deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. Villages-News.com receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.