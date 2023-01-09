Wildwood puts brakes on new residential development applications

Wildwood is putting the brakes on new residential development applications until plans are firmer for expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment capacity.

City Manager Jason McHugh described it Monday night as a temporary slowdown instead of a moratorium. The slowdown does not affect an estimated 7,000 units already approved.

“We can’t approve any new residential development until we have the infrastructure to support that development,” he said. “We should be able to get back to normal relatively soon.”

McHugh estimated it will take a few weeks to get firm expansion plans in place. Real estate agents and developers were notified of the slowdown.

“We could be in a pickle,” said Mayor Ed Wolf, if development continues at its current pace over the next two years. “I don’t think anybody expected the city of Wildwood to grow like it has.”

Rapid growth in both the Villages of Southern Oaks and due to apartment construction elsewhere in the city has spurred the need for increased capacity from the 40-year-old treatment plant.

In October, commissioners approved a $2.3-million design and engineering contract with CPH Engineers that covers all pre-construction phases of upgrading the current sewage treatment plant and building a new plant next to it.

The two plants, capable of handling six million gallons of wastewater daily, would allow a transition from the old plant to the new one.

The existing plant processes about 1.7 million gallons of wastewater daily, up 16.7 percent from a year ago. The plant was designed to handle 3.5 million gallons daily, but its capacity is 2.8 million due to inefficiency.

Greg Beliveau, owner of LPG Urban and Regional Planning of Mount Dora, told commissioners that similar development slowdowns are occurring in other area cities.

“This is not unique,” he said. “The last two to three years of growth have hit all cities in central Florida.”

Beliveau said some cities are upgrading sewage treatment plants while others are increasing fresh water capacity. He said Lady Lake has placed a moratorium on new development.