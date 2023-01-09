Woman with previous New Hampshire arrest jailed after local altercation

A woman with a previous assault conviction in New Hampshire was arrested after an altercation in Wildwood.

Ericka Ann Blanchard, 55, was taken into custody Sunday after an altercation with a man friend who called 911, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man, who had suffered scratches on the side of his face, battled with Blanchard over a phone during the altercation.

A criminal history check revealed that Blanchard had been arrested in 2013 on an assault charge in Keene, N.H. and convicted the following year, the report said.

She was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.