Canadian snowbird objects to rising cost of rentals

To the Editor:

My wife and I have been fortunate enough to visit The Villages one month at a time, with another couple. We are from Northern and Southern Ontario Canada. We enjoy this place tremendously and we’re fortunate enough to be here for four months this year, the golfing and night life are great.

On a negative side the prices have gone up, but so has everything else since COVID-19 hit. The one thing I don’t agree with is how the rental prices have skyrocketed, and have surpassed the prices in Naples. There are pros and cons between both places but however because of this, we will be no longer staying at The Villages.

Richard Larocque

Canadian snowbird