Congressman Webster says GOP bill will protect taxpayers from IRS

Congressman Daniel Webster has announced the first bill pushed through by the new GOP majority in the 118th Congress will block the Biden Administration from funding 87,000 new IRS agents who would “harass” middle-class taxpayers.

The bill is called the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act.

“Given the IRS’ history of engaging in political targeting, leaking tax information, and other questionable behavior the last thing taxpayers needed was a super-charged agency with nearly 100,000 more employees to harass them,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “This bill is Republicans first step toward restoring to Americans the government they deserve – one that is accountable to them, not working against them.”

He said this move will counter the Democrats’ action last year to spend $80 million “to hire of 87,000 bureaucrats at the request of the Biden Administration.”