To the Editor:

Dear Villagers – Two Requests:

1. Please do everyone else a kindness and buy a set of headphones. No one wants to listen to the videos you’re watching on your cell phone, or your Facetime conversation, particularly in a restaurant.

2. Control your darn dogs at the square. It’s really neat that you have a dog and need to bring it to a crowded place like the square, but letting it wander around at the end of a six-foot leash is inconsiderate. Lots of people don’t want to pet your dog and many run the risk of tripping over the leash as you wander around. Loop your leash and keep your dog at your side, or maybe leave him home.

Brad Wendl

Summerfield