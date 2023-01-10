Homeless pair in car with pit bull arrested with drugs in Lady Lake

A homeless pair in a car with a pit bull landed behind bars after they were arrested with drugs in Lady Lake.

Ronald Makana Kaauamo-McVey, 26, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was pulled over due to a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 named Lux was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

The Hawaiian native was asked to step out of the vehicle, along with a passenger, 52-year-old Mark Christopher Wright. Both men are homeless, the report indicated. Wright had his pet pit bull with him.

Kaauamo-McVey, who was driving on a suspended license, admitted he was in possession of a marijuana pipe. He was also found to be in possession of .6 grams of crack cocaine.

Wright had a .4 grams of cocaine in his pocket.

Both men were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.