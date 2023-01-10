68.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
If Connecticut golfer can find a better deal he should go there

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We have a great community with Championship golf courses (for those who wish to PAY TO PLAY.) Many people enjoy the challenge of playing the BIG BOY courses. We also have the option to pay $141 a year (for cost of course maintenance) and then we play for free. I believe the cost of golf is less than other areas – that’s why OUTSIDERS like to rent a house and vacation here. If you can find better prices – please go there, rather than bad mouthing The Villages. The Villages provides for our local home owners – and the thousands of other people who think this is a great place to vacation, swim, play golf, etc.

Kenneth Boguski
Village of Mallory Square

 

