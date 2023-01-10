68.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Knights of the Round Table jostle their way around Lake Sumter Square

By Tony Violanti

Laura Kernbauer wasn’t shocked Tuesday afternoon when she came across some Knights of the Round Table jostling their way around Lake Sumter Square.

“This is The Villages; people do what they want to have fun,” she said. “I moved here nine months ago and it’s a place where you can do what makes you happy.”

Villager Laura Kernbauer strolls past some Spamalot Knights while out for a sunny walk at Lake Sumter.

Turns out the Knights were a group of local actors plugging their upcoming musical, “Monty Python’s Spamalot.” It will be held March 15-17 in Savannah Center.

“We’re here to experience The Villages and find the Holy Grail,” said Tim Casey, in Knighthood character. Other cast members include: Denis Milonas, Bob Stehman, Jack Filkins, Jill Marrese, Tim Ruart, Bob Addante and Garry Gibbons.

Maureen Pritchard, left, and Geri Marx ran into a gang of Knights from Spamalot on Tuesday while walking near Lake Sumter.

“We’re for a round table, but we can’t find one here,” said fellow Knight Stehman. “We’ll take a square one.”

“Spamalot,” is a biting musical satire based on the Monty Python movie, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

Gary Gibbons plays King Arthur and was asked what the Knights were up to near Lake Sumter.

“What we’re doing here is a good question, and the answer is, we really don’t know,” said Gibbons, sporting a gold crown and speaking with a perverted English accent.

Garry Gibbons as King Arthur leads his merry Knights from Spamalot to Lake Sumter Landing.

“We are here – in Lake Sumter – in search of the Holy Grail,” Gibbons added. “We have traveled the length and breadth of this land with no luck. So were heading up to North to Savannah Center. We have it on good authority the Grail maybe hidden in Savannah Center.”

Geri Marx and Maureen Pritchard were out for a sunny walk by Lake Sumter when the unsuspecting ladies ran into the gang of Knights.

“These guys are a lot of fun,” Pritchard said. Marx, a former English teacher, appreciates Thomas Mallory, who wrote the classic, “Le Morte d’Arthur,” which popularized the Arthurian legend.

Mallory never had these guys in mind, “but they’re fun and it’s a good time,” Marx said.

The Knights were so impressed, they serenaded both Pritchard and Marx with a song.

It was all in a day’s work for the fellas.

And, as Laura Kernbauer said: “You never know what to expect in The Villages.”

