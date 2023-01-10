68.8 F
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Oxford man armed with machete arrested after another man suffers bloody fingers

By Staff Report
Mark Anthony Barber
An Oxford man armed with a machete was arrested after another man suffered bloody fingers when trying to disarm him.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 7 p.m. Thursday to the home of 24-year-old Mark Anthony Barber at 10474 County Road 237, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Barber had been armed with a machete and held it above the head of another man while threatening him. The other man tried to take away the machete, but injured his fingers when he touched the blade. When deputies arrived on the scene, the man’s left hand was “covered in fresh blood.” He had been successful in seizing the machete and took it into the house and locked the door.

Barber was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

