Villager arrested on DUI charge after pulling car into her driveway

By Staff Report
Linda Peters
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after pulling her car into her driveway.

Linda Peters, 69, pulled into her driveway at about 7 p.m. Monday at her home at 836 Regal Lane in the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been alerted to the situation by a 911 caller.

A deputy spoke with Peters and immediately noticed her eyes were bloodshot and her speech was slurred. She said she had consumed “one small can of High Noon,” according to the arrest report. She “swayed from side to side” during field sobriety exercises and the deputy had to catch Peters when she nearly fell over. She provided breath samples that measured .107 and .104 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

