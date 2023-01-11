Brian E. Farley, 84, of Summerfield, FL, passed away January 5th, 2023, in the home surrounded by family. Brian was a devoted husband, loving father, and dedicated Grandfather and Great Grandfather who cherished his family and friends.

Brian was born in Newark, NJ, and resided in Orange and Morris Plains, NJ for over 66 years . Brian and Sue were married for 59 years and moved to Summerfield, FL in 2006. He is survived by his wife Sue, 2 daughters, Dana Livingston (Rich) of Cape Coral, FL, and Karen Mancuso (Frank) of Randolph, NJ; five Grandchildren Matthew and Sean Livingston, Ashleigh Stiene, Joseph and Olivia Mancuso, and two Great Grandchildren Leighton and Beckham Stiene.

Brian spent 4 years with the Coast Guard. He also served 25 years as a Police Officer in East Orange and East Hanover, NJ, with 13 of those years as a detective. He was a tireless volunteer for over 35 years. He was on the executive committee for the NJ Special Olympics, where he was named volunteer of the year in 2004. He volunteered for Operation Appalachia, and the Boy Scouts of America with Boy Scout Troop 113. Brian was an Eagle Scout and loved giving back to that organization.

He was an elder at Hildale Park Presbyterian Church in Cedar Knolls, NJ and Weirsdale Presbyterian Church, in Weirsdale, FL. He headed the missions committee, while also serving as President of the Community of Gratitude food pantry.

He was a lifelong Mason in both Chester, NJ and The Villages in Wildwood, FL.

A church service will be held at Weirsdale Presbyterian Church, 16303 SE 137th Court, Weirsdale, FL 32195 at 11 AM on Saturday January 14, 2023.

The family is kindly requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Dementia Society of America in honor of Brian, or Boy Scouts of America, Troop 113, 16180 SE 137th Court, PO Box 415, Weirsdale, FL 32195.