Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Ditch the cotton swabs for this satisfying ear cleaner for 14% off

By Sponsored Story

Our body has so many amazing mysteries. One of the best ones is the earwax in our ears. It’s oddly satisfying to get rid of the earwax and watch it go, too. But the most common method, which you’ve probably been using for years, aka the cotton swab method, actually pushes the wax further into your ear. 

It’s important to keep your ears clean! That’s why the Smart Visual Ear Cleaner is such a good investment for only $29.95. Not only is it incredibly precise, but it’s also mesmerizing. Consider it a long overdue upgrade. Before you know it, you’ll be more comfortable and hearing more clearly. 

With this method, it’s pretty hard to push the earwax further into your ear, as you can actually see what you’re doing. With a tiny 360-degree wide-angle and 1080p Full HD resolution camera, you can wirelessly stream a full and clear video of the inside of the ear right on your phone. 

A set of silicone earbud spoons grants a comfortable wax removal experience for adults or kids, designed to be scratch- and pain-free. The device also comes equipped with a 350mAh battery, which supports 1.5 hours of continuous working, so you can get several cleaning sessions in before recharging.

One of the best parts about this little gadget is the fact that you can use it to check your teeth, nasal cavity, throat, scalp roots, and more. It’s like a teeny tiny checkup camera. That’s why it has a 4.5 out of 5-star store rating! 

The Smart Visual Ear Cleaner normally costs $34, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $29.95.

