Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Federal jury convicts Coleman man of importing drugs from Mexico for local resale

By Staff Report
Uriel Fajardo Albarran
Uriel Fajardo-Albarran

A 27-year-old Coleman man has been found guilty by a jury in federal court of importing drugs from Mexico for local resale.

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced that Uriel Fajardo-Albarran has been found guilty of one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Fajardo-Albarran faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to evidence presented during the three-day trial, Fajardo-Albarran received large amounts of methamphetamine from sources in Mexico as well as Texas and Georgia. He then transported the methamphetamine to the Middle District of Florida where he used lower-level dealers to distribute multiple kilograms of the substance each week for approximately two years. Fajardo-Albarran organized the network of distribution after taking over for a supplier who had previously been convicted and sentenced to federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake City Police Department, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Tyrie K. Boyer and Sarah J. Swartzberg. 

