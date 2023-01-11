Former Sumter commissioner among those chosen to serve on Middleton CDD

A pair of new community development districts are expected to govern the Middleton commercial area of the Villages of Southern Oaks along Central Parkway near the Coleman federal prison.

Wildwood commissioners heard the first reading Monday night of ordinances creating the districts and are expected to vote on them later this month. Many of the appointed supervisors are Villages employees.

The Middleton Downtown Community Development District would cover about 61 acres with about 350,000 square feet of commercial space. About $50.4 million will be spent on utilities, roadways and water retention areas.

Board members will be Dennis Stradinger, chairman; Steve Printz, vice chairman; Don Levens, secretary-treasurer; and supervisors Alison Emily and John Weber.

Stradinger is vice president of The Villages while Printz is a former Sumter County supervisor. Levens is a former Community Development District 12 supervisor.

The Eastport Community Development District will cover about 50 acres and will include about 250,000 square feet of commercial space, possibly some residential and about $50.7 million in improvements that include parking, landscaping, roadways and storm water collection systems.

The Eastport board will include Heather Owens, chairwoman; John Judge, vice chairman; Geno Jarquin, secretary-treasurer; and supervisors Dave Lewis and Ashley Abbott.

Judge is Villages controller while Jarquin is commercial development director and Abbott is commercial purchasing coordinator.

Commissioners also approved a final plat for Middleton Unit 1, the first neighborhood south of Central Parkway and County Road 470.. The development will have 250 homes on 177 acres.