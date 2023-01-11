Law enforcement warns of rising trend of thefts from patients in rehab

Local law enforcement is warning of a rising trend of thefts from patients in local rehabilitation centers.

Detective Matthew Duryea of the Lady Lake Police Department on Wednesday updated the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors about the alarming trend.

He said the victims are vulnerable patients at rehabilitation centers. He said those patients usually have cash and credit cards, making them targets.

“Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous workers out there. They take the wallet or they take credit cards and the charges show up later,” said Duryea, who has previously been lauded for his work to help scam victims recover their money.

He suggested that patients use Apple Pay or obtain a lockbox or a small safe before entering a rehab center. He said a code to a safe or lockbox should only be known by a close family member.