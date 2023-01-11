72.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
type here...

Lucky golfer gets hole-in-one at Glenview

By Staff Report

A lucky golfer got a hole-in-one Tuesday at the Glenview Championship Course.
Luis Carlos-Otalora scored the lucky at the Stirrup Cup course, Hole #8 at 147 yards.
He used a 5-hybrid.

Luis Carlos Otalora was all smiles after getting a hole in one
Luis Carlos-Otalora was all smiles after getting a hole-in-one.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected].

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Have you noticed what’s missing from The Villages Daily Sun?

A Village of Glenbrook resident is wondering if anybody else has noticed what has been missing from The Villages Daily Sun.

Control your darn dogs at the square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Summerfield reader asks Villager to keep their dogs under control at the square.

Canadian snowbird objects to rising cost of rentals

A Canadian snowbird objects to the rising rents in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

If Connecticut golfer can find a better deal he should go there

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident says that a Connecticut golfer who complained about prices in The Villages should seek a better deal, somewhere else.

The fees keep going up in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident points out that The Villages keeps raising the fees.

Photos