Lucky golfer gets hole-in-one at Glenview

A lucky golfer got a hole-in-one Tuesday at the Glenview Championship Course.
Luis Carlos-Otalora scored the lucky at the Stirrup Cup course, Hole #8 at 147 yards.
He used a 5-hybrid.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected].
