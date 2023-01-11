72.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
We miss Gary Morse

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Too bad the Developer is so greedy. True, there is inflation, but look at how many more residents there are. We miss Gary Morse and his promise to not go beyond State Road 44.

Janice Isbell
Village of Belvedere

 

