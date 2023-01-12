78.1 F
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Buena Vista Boulevard extension opens across State Road 44

By Staff Report

The Buena Vista Boulevard extension has opened across State Road 44.

The extension is now open to Meggison Road.

The lights at Buena Vista Boulevard and State Road 44 are operational.

This project, which started nearly a year ago and was finished on time, included the construction of two roundabouts, two drainage retention areas, two bridge structures and retaining walls, soil stabilization columns, a new mast arm traffic signal at the intersection with State Road 44, a new eight-inch force main within the project limits, and landscaping and irrigation.

This is part of a $19 million extension of Buena Vista Boulevard approved by the Sumter County Commission back in 2019.

