Gov. DeSantis takes stand against Big Pharma at event in The Villages

Gov. Ron DeSantis took a stand against Big Pharma at an event Thursday morning in The Villages.

DeSantis appeared in a news conference at Eisenhower Recreation Center with Villager Steve Waterhouse, whose wife Gina has been fighting Alzheimer’s Disease for the past several years.

She was fortunate to receive a relatively early diagnosis about seven years ago at the Mayo Clinic. Knowing she had a family history of Alzheimer’s and believing research could benefit her children and grandchildren, she jumped at the chance to take part in a clinical trial with an experimental drug. Within a few short years, her cognition had improved.

However, the drug was expected to cost as much as $58,000 per year.

“I would have sold anything I had to get the drug,” said Steve Waterhouse, who has become an activist in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. “But shouldn’t everyone have access to a drug like this?”

State Surgeon General Joe Ladapo charged that the big pharmaceutical companies are driven by a desire to make huge profits.

“They have priorities, but it’s not you and me. It’s so obvious,” he said.

Ladapo said the drug companies falsely claim they have huge expenditures when it comes to drug research.

“Most of the innovation comes not from the pharmaceutical companies, but at the universities,” said the Harvard University graduate who has taught at the University of Florida and the University of California at Los Angeles. “It’s a ridiculous racket when it comes to the pharmaceutical companies.”

Katie Scanlon, who oversees hundreds of pharmacies at Publix supermarkets in Florida, said Big Pharma is trying to interfere in face-to-face interactions between patients and their local pharmacists. One of the ways they do that is by forcing Floridians to fill prescriptions through mail order.

That proved to be disastrous for victims of Hurricane Ian last year. Many hurricane victims could not obtain prescriptions and turned to their local Publix pharmacy, which had been cut off from the process by insurance companies and Big Pharma.

“Floridians deserve access to pharmacies at their time of need,” she said.

The governor vowed to slash through the bureaucracy and make ideas like importing cheaper drugs from Canada a reality.

He promised to work with the Legislature to make this happen. State Rep. John Temple of Oxford, appeared at the news conference along with DeSantis.

“We want to do all we can to make an impact for Floridians,” the governor said.

His proposal includes key steps towards lowering prescription drug prices and increasing accountability, including: prohibiting spread pricing, prohibiting reimbursement clawbacks, and tackling issues with steering.