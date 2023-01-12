Michael Wayne Vanbergen, 73, passed away on January 5, 2023, at The Villages Regional hospital after a 5-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Mike and his loving wife, Lou Ann, moved to Del Webb Spruce Creek, Summerfield from Blossburg, PA in 2004 after he retired as Manager of Electric Operations of Tri County & Claverack Rural Electric Cooperatives.

Mike’s hobbies included trap-shooting, hunting and golfing. Holding a private pilot’s license, he enjoyed many years of flying small Cessna aircraft. Mike and Lou Ann traveled to nearly all 50 states, Europe, South and Central America, Mexico and Canada. Most recently, he was an active member of the Vintage Trucks of Florida club. His favorite past-time was spending time on Seneca Lake in upstate New York where he captained a 40-foot Carver yacht named Classy Lady.

Mike was preceded in death by both parents, Michael and Elizabeth Van Bergen. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lou Ann Van Bergen; daughters Angela Walter (Jesse), Amber Bushman (Charles); four grandchildren Emmett, Lane and Nicky Walter and Alexis Arce; two brothers, Rex Van Bergen and Merle Van Bergen; three sisters Joanne Morey (Ronald), Patricia Schoonover (Don), and Sandy Lewis (Al) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life at the Lake Vista Recreation Area pavilion at Del Webb Spruce Creek, Summerfield on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 1 PM. Everyone is welcome to attend, please use the guest entrance to the community and tell the guard you are attending the Van Bergen celebration of life. A second memorial celebration will be held at Seneca Lake in July 2023.