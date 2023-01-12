78.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Oxford Oaks man arrested on shoplifting charge at Walmart

By Staff Report
Rocky James Scholl
An Oxford Oaks man was arrested on a shoplifting charge at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Rocky James Scholl, 38, who lives at 11223 Hess St., was at the store at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when he attempted to leave with a sound bar for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The sound bar was valued at $119.

He was taken into custody on a charge of theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

