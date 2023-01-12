Sandra Marchig

November 07, 1936 – December 29, 2022

Sandra was born November 7, 1936 in Flint, Michigan to Walter McLavey and Nina Matthews. She passed away on December 29, 2022 in Summerfield, Florida. She lived a quiet and peaceful life, loved her family and was in turn much loved by them.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Marchig, following fifty years of marriage. She is survived by her children Christy Richmond (Gary), Michael Marchig, and Andrew Marchig (Karol); 6 grandchildren – Chad (Sandee), Jordan (Heather), Beth (Frank), Kimberly (Bobby), Kristen (Rich), Caleb (Sheri) and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family especially appreciates the staffs of Summerfield Suites and Gentiva Hospice for their compassionate care and true affection.

Heaven has added a gentle soul.