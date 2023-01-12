Sinkholes are being caused by cheap materials

To the Editor:

Has anyone noticed the number of comments about the attitude/stance of the North Sumter Utilities? It’s very difficult to understand that anyone would purchase the Developer’s infrastructure that has not been thoroughly check and inspected.

We do not have as many sinkholes as you see reported. Many of those disastrous reports of sinkholes for example the Lopez golf course, Hole #8, was never a sinkhole. It was the collapse of the water control system because of cheap materials that should never have been used for long-term use.

Look anywhere there are ponds and see the inlets are severely rusting pipe. When it starts to deteriorate there will be a sinkhole coming. Paying the Developer more money for a water utility than they can afford will only beget huge increases. If the system was not thoroughly inspected, then there will be more increases to repair the systems. I have never experienced the arrogance and nasty attitudes of a utility. No understanding allowed. Have been paying our VCDD bill on time for over 10 years the same way. The Developer/VCDD requested all local banks to add VCDD to their online banking systems. Then North Sumter Utilities, with very little notice and poorly disseminated announcements, changed the system to not allow those payments to be made through the banking systems. The banks didn’t realize it until the payments were denied by the NSU. The NSU wanted control of the system by giving them permission to bill your bank account directly. We made our payment using Citizens First Bank and the bank cut a check to NSU and mailed it five working days before the bill was due. Don’t know what happened but the NSU got the check and billed us a late fee for not paying on time. Mean-spirited response, not our problem. You were late, too bad pay the penalty. That is not the way a public utility should respond. It is not common sense. We have paid that bill for over 10 years and that’s the response we got. They have control with no other options available so they can be as nasty and controlling as they want to be. It is very sad.

Mike Sanger

Village of St. Charles