To the Editor:

My lady friend and I play water volleyball almost every day. We mainly play at SeaBreeze or Ike. It is 11 miles from our house to Ike and about half that to SeaBreeze.

We take our golf cart and pick up trash on our journey. Sometimes we will fill up a 5 gallon bucket twice going to Ike. Most times, always once. Many beer cans and bottles, booze bottles, wine bottles, food containers etc. Fines should be imposed and stiff enforcement adhered to.

Steve Brandt

Village of Mira Mesa