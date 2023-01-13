CDD 1 officials ready to turn up heat on Sumter County over Morse Boulevard

Community Development District 1 officials are ready to turn up the heat on Sumter County with regard to safety concerns about Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.

CDD 1 supervisors are hoping a $116,450 study will provide options for improving safety on Morse Boulevard where they believe the co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles has become unacceptably dangerous.

The CDD 1 supervisors initially budgeted more than $100,000 for the engineering and traffic study to be performed by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. The board on Friday approved an updated price of $116,450 for the study.

Kimley-Horn is expected to make an initial presentation to the board in February. The study will recommend “operational improvements” for Morse Boulevard.

Sumter County owns Morse Boulevard and CDD 1 supervisors are frustrated that county commissioners remain unwilling to budge on the issue, or even admit a problem exists.

Supervisor Ellen Cora, who has been outspoken on this issue for many years, said she was “disappointed” that Morse Boulevard was not on the county’s recently unveiled priority list

“How many fatalities do you need to admit there is a problem?” Cora asked. “We really need to pressure them.”

Supervisor Bill Jenness said he wants to recruit supervisors from other CDDs to join in the lobbying effort.

“We have to push the county, no matter what it takes,” Jenness said.

CDD 1 supervisors agreed to move ahead with the study after residents showed up in large number at their meetings and demanded action.