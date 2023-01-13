CDD 2 receives $7,500 check after foreclosure sale of problem home

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors has received a $7,500 check after the foreclosure sale of a home which had been in violation of deed compliance.

District Counsel Mark Brionez presented the check to the board Friday at its meeting at Savannah Center.

The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo was in foreclosure with the utilities shut off when it sold at auction in November for $206,000.

Brionez has worked over the past several months to tighten up the process so CDDs are in line to collect overdue money when a property changes hands.

“You are the first district to benefit from this new process,” Brionez said.

The Santo Domingo home had been the subject of several public hearings after complaints from neighbors. The most recent public hearing addressed a golf cart with flat tires in the driveway.

Joseph and Rosemary Downey purchased the home in 2004 for $182,500. They married in 1968 and she died in 2016. Joseph Downey died Sept. 3, 2020, the day after his 81st birthday. That same month, the home was turned over to his son, Timothy James Cronin Downey.

He was arrested at the home in 2021 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies received a report of concern that the Weymouth, Mass. native might be a danger to himself. He has previous arrests for driving under the influence, drug charges and driving while license suspended.