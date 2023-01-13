Convicted murderer sentenced in attack on guard at Coleman prison

A convicted murderer has been sentenced in an attack on a guard at Coleman Federal Correctional Complex.

Senior U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell has sentenced 56-year-old John Jones of the District of Columbia to 20 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal correctional officer with a deadly weapon and possessing contraband in a federal penitentiary. This sentence was imposed consecutively to the life sentence Jones is currently serving for two first-degree murder convictions from the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

According to the court documents, Jones was an inmate in the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex serving a life sentence for two first-degree murder convictions. On Sept. 5, 2021, Jones stabbed his cellmate in the shoulder and left arm using a six-and-a-half-inch bladed weapon. When a correctional officer responded to the attack, Jones lunged at the officer multiple times with his right arm extended and clutching his weapon. Jones later admitted that he intended to kill his cellmate, stating that he was aiming for his cellmate’s jugular vein.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Hannah Nowalk.