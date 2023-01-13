61.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 13, 2023
type here...

Convicted murderer sentenced in attack on guard at Coleman prison

By Staff Report

A convicted murderer has been sentenced in an attack on a guard at Coleman Federal Correctional Complex.

Senior U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell has sentenced 56-year-old John Jones of the District of Columbia to 20 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal correctional officer with a deadly weapon and possessing contraband in a federal penitentiary. This sentence was imposed consecutively to the life sentence Jones is currently serving for two first-degree murder convictions from the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

According to the court documents, Jones was an inmate in the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex serving a life sentence for two first-degree murder convictions. On Sept. 5, 2021, Jones stabbed his cellmate in the shoulder and left arm using a six-and-a-half-inch bladed weapon. When a correctional officer responded to the attack, Jones lunged at the officer multiple times with his right arm extended and clutching his weapon. Jones later admitted that he intended to kill his cellmate, stating that he was aiming for his cellmate’s jugular vein.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Hannah Nowalk.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Grandchildren driving golf carts

A Villager who enjoys seeing grandchildren in The Villages has been horrified at the lack of supervision for these precious children. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Increased costs to live in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident weighs in on the rising costs of living in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, especially when it comes to golf.

Sinkholes are being caused by cheap materials

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident has harsh criticism of the utilities department and blames “sinkholes” on cheap materials.

The increase in our monthly fees must stop

A Village of Amelia resident contends the increase in fees paid by residents must stop. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too much trash in The Villages

A Village of Mira Mesa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there is too much trash in The Villages.

Photos