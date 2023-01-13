61.4 F
The Villages
Friday, January 13, 2023
Grandchildren driving golf carts

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have seen a few Villagers expressing their views about visiting grandchildren. I love when our grandchildren visit and I love seeing others enjoying their visiting grandchildren. What I don’t love, is seeing irresponsible adults letting young children drive golf carts. I’ve been told they need to be at least 14 years old to do this. And please use seat belts for these precious little humans. I’ve seen young children standing up in moving golf carts. I was driving to the Lake Sumter Square and I saw two children standing on a concrete wall, looking down at a large alligator. The adults with them were not even holding on to these very young children!
Please exercise common sense and please make child safety a priority!

Marilyn Hannan
De LaGuna West

 

