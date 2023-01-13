Increased costs to live in The Villages

To the Editor:

I bought here in 2016 and things were affordable, to include housing and golf, especially golf. In 2020, The Villages changed the winter fees considerably. Additionally, they changed their winter rates to also include the month of May. Interestingly, the courses are maintained horribly. Clearly, they don’t know how to hire qualified people. For the average middle class person you might just forget this place. Looking at leaving myself. The original owner (father of kids running things now) I’m sure is rolling over in his grave. It’s sad what’s happening here. It all comes down to greed. The Villages will pay the price in the long term. It would be nice to see the POA and Commissioners step up to the plate and do the right thing. But, they’re all just politicians and self- centered wealthy people. The PEOPLE here need to come together and boycott the golf courses. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of wealthy people here and they don’t care about the average person. It’s just sad, and the POA could change it. Now, those that have been here for years are seeing increased costs across the board due to the construction down south. Those of us that live up north should not be paying for the southern construction. The powers that be should be ashamed.

Edward Fox

Village of Belvedere